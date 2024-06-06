Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,215.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,215.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,772 shares of company stock worth $10,411,590. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.