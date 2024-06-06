Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $2,569,051.38 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09.
- On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $2,714,757.60.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
