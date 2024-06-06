Robert Watson Sells 14,747 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.22), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($165,514.06).

Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.93), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($156,594.08).

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 869 ($11.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 903.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 824.49. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 957 ($12.26). The company has a market cap of £778.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,172.50, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

