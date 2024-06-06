REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.59

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 44123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in REV Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

