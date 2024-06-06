REV Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

REV Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.69. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

