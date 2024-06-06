Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE RVP opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.07. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
