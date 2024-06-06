Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.07. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Retractable Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 148,360 shares of company stock valued at $153,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.