Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.68% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,876,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,994. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.