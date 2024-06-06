Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

