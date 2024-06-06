Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.