Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.