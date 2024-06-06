Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $26,340.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $86,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,041,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on RXRX

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.