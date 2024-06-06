Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 934,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,505,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 139,453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Realty Income by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

