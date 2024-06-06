Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Sells 150,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1 %
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.41. 703,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
