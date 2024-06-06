RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.25 and last traded at $291.54, with a volume of 122358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.