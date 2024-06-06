RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $285.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average is $267.03.
About RBC Bearings
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.