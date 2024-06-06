Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $36.15

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $35.35. Rapid7 shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 56,486 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

