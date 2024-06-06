Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.14

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 664217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

