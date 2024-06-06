Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) CFO Melissa Cougle Buys 7,500 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa Cougle purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

RNGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,180. The stock has a market cap of $229.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 300,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

