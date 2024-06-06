Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Financial Survey

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Rakuten Group -14.15% -25.73% -1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barratt Developments and Rakuten Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and Rakuten Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.95 $638.80 million N/A N/A Rakuten Group $14.77 billion 0.77 -$2.41 billion ($1.00) -5.27

Barratt Developments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten Group.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Rakuten Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

