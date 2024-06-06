Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Down 1.2%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

