Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 157,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 84,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.