Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 157,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 84,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quince Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QNCX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Quince Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

