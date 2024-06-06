QUASA (QUA) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $222,946.32 and approximately $1,007.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00011875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,173.12 or 0.99931482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00108314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149411 USD and is down -20.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,262.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

