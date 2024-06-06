QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.66 and last traded at $203.13. Approximately 1,802,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,878,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.91.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $236.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

