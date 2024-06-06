PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $122.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $123.74 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PVH by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PVH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.