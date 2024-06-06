PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

PureTech Health Company Profile



PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

