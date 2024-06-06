Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 417,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

