Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 528,243 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $166,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 84,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

