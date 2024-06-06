Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 195,507 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2,334.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 4,769,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,987. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

