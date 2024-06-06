Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 153,636 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2,802.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $112,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 72.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,498,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $703.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.11 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

