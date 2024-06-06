Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,430,720 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24,352.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $86,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 8,623,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,328,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.