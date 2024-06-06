Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6,664.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 5,117,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,191. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

