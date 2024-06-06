Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $62.88 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $62,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.97. 1,290,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

