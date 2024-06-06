Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $390.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14,306.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Visa were worth $390,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.10. 4,862,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,168. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $271.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

