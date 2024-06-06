Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.76 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 9,610.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897,757 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 87.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 612,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,375. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

