Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.60 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 925.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,741 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.26% of Bruker worth $26,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 452,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Bruker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bruker by 2,342.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

