Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $23.02 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,757,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.10. The company had a trading volume of 360,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,360. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.28 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

