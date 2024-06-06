Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.12 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.72% of Community Bank System worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 210,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,022. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

