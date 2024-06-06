Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.83 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Pool worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on POOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $9.02 on Thursday, hitting $346.98. The stock had a trading volume of 296,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.03 and a 200 day moving average of $380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

