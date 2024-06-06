Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3,613.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aramark were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 112.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aramark by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 201,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Aramark by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 546,796 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Aramark stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

