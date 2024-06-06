Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4,265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,237 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.29% of CubeSmart worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 660,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

