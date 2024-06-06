Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 63,632 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 602.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

AZPN stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.49. 189,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.