Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KLA were worth $100,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $132,189,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.90.

KLA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $779.26. 721,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $791.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $713.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

