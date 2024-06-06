Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1,294.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,685 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.41% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,944,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $129.47. 237,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

