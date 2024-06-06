Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10,056.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,292 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rollins were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $26,259,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 1,361,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,077. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $850,885. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.