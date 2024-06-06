Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 73,853 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 633.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

BA traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,470. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

