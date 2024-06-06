Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 37,070 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.63. 1,050,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.72 and its 200-day moving average is $327.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

