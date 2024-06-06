Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 206,042 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 828.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,148. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

