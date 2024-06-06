Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 204,657 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 178.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $76,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 530,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,541. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.