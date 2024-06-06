Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 111,599 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,635. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.90. 11,035,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,554. The company has a market cap of $236.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

