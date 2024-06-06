PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Stock Price Down 16%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.83. 4,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is an increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

