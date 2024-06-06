PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Up 2.1%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 25,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $2.1884 per share. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 9.42%. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 0.01%.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

